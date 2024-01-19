‘Made-in-Madurai’ inaugural exhibition under way

January 19, 2024 10:36 pm | Updated 10:36 pm IST - MADURAI

Industrialists from Madurai and office-bearers from leading industrial associations have raised their eyebrows as not a single big ticket investments had shown interest to set up shops in southern districts.

A panel discussion was organised by the MADITSSIA here on Friday where industrialists participated as part of the ‘Made-in-Madurai’ inaugural exhibition held at the Tamkum Grounds.

Speaking at the panel, the speakers said that when the Global Investors Meet (GIM) had attracted several crores of rupees to be pumped in to Tamil Nadu by various industries, including those from the country and abroad, why was that none of the corporate houses had chosen cities in the southern districts.

The Tamil Nadu government should respond to it and also encourage big corporate houses to move away from cities such as Chennai and Chengalpattu to the southern districts.

The governments, in the past, had promised to establish an industrial corridor from Madurai to Kanniyakumari. Nothing tangible had come in this way. The Special Economic Zone in Nanguneri continued to remain in the cold storage since it was announced way back in 2001.

The Commissions had also recommended to set up industries as jobs alone would put an end to unemployment and other conflicts, which arose in the south.

The speakers included Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry president N Jagatheesan, Confederation of Indian Industry (Madurai zone) president PGS Dinesh Davidson, MADITSSIA president Rm Laksminarayanan, industrialists K.E. Raghunathan and S.V. Sooraj Sundar Shankar and others.

Earlier, TANSTIA president C.K. Mohan inaugurated the three-day Made-in-Madurai expo where over 100 stalls were set up.

