‘Made in Madurai’ Expo from Dec.31

Madurai District Tiny and Small-Scale Industries Association (MADITSSIA) will conduct its fifth ‘Made in Madurai’ Expo for four days from December 31 to showcase only the products that are being manufactured in Madurai to the people. The free-entry exhibition will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at MADITSSIA Hall.

The expo would be an eye-opener to the people of Madurai, most of whom were not aware of what were being manufactured in Madurai, said MADITSSIA president M.S. Sampath.

The main objective of the expo was to transform Madurai into an industrial city by projecting its strengths and the opportunities available. Over 120 stalls would be put up by big and small companies, said ‘Made in Madurai’ chairman R.S. Gunamalai.

The products to be displayed would include textiles, plastic, engineering, rubber, food and milk products, pharmaceuticals, furniture, motor pumps and kitchenware.

Seminars on various topics would also be held as part of the expo. COVID-19 protocol would be strictly adhered to and people should wear masks and maintain physical distance during the event, MADITSSIA members said.

MADITSSIA’s ‘Made in Madurai’ expo was first held in 2001. Subsequently, it was held in 2003, 2013 and 2016.