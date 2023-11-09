Madapuram temple Executive Officer caught red-handed while stealing gold anklets during hundial counting

November 09, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST

A case of theft has been registered against the Executive Officer of Bhathrakaliamman Temple in Madapuram after a pair of gold anklets were recovered from his possession during hundial counting on the temple premises on Wednesday.

Tiruppuvanam police have booked him for theft after Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department officials conducted a check on him after watching a closed circuit television camera video footage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even as the counting was taken up by temple staff and volunteers, an official monitoring the CCTV network found the EO, Viswamoorthi, stealthily slipping a pair of golden anklets, weighing 8 sovereigns, in his pant pocket.

After he alerted other officials, they checked him and took the gold from his possession, Tiruppuvanam Inspector of Police K. Sivakumar said.

Based on a complaint from a temple official, Ayyanar, the Tirupuvanam police have registered a case. The accused official has been summoned for inquiry.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.