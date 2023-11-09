HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Madapuram temple Executive Officer caught red-handed while stealing gold anklets during hundial counting

November 09, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A case of theft has been registered against the Executive Officer of Bhathrakaliamman Temple in Madapuram after a pair of gold anklets were recovered from his possession during hundial counting on the temple premises on Wednesday.

Tiruppuvanam police have booked him for theft after Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department officials conducted a check on him after watching a closed circuit television camera video footage.

Even as the counting was taken up by temple staff and volunteers, an official monitoring the CCTV network found the EO, Viswamoorthi, stealthily slipping a pair of golden anklets, weighing 8 sovereigns, in his pant pocket.

After he alerted other officials, they checked him and took the gold from his possession, Tiruppuvanam Inspector of Police K. Sivakumar said.

Based on a complaint from a temple official, Ayyanar, the Tirupuvanam police have registered a case. The accused official has been summoned for inquiry.

Related Topics

police / theft & burglary / gold and precious material / Madurai / public officials

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.