Madakulam-Kiruthumal river link channel lies in total neglect

May 11, 2023 11:32 pm | Updated 11:32 pm IST - MADURAI

Wild growth, algae, dumping of plastic bottles and bags and sewage have choked a water channel that was designed for discharging water from Madakulam tank to Kiruthumal river. Residents of Madakulam want the authorities to take immediate steps to remove the waste that choke the channel.

An agriculturalist from Madakulam said it was originally an irrigation channel and the water from Madakulam kanmai would reach the Kiruthumal river through the water channel. However, in recent times, development of the area and Duraisamy Nagar had led to the choking of the water channel.

The total width of the water channel has reduced, complained P. Naga Sreenivasan, a resident of Madakulam. He said that if the authorities do not take immediate steps to redress the issue during summer, it would lead to multifarious problems during monsoon, right from flooding the low-lying areas of the thickly-populated residential areas.

If the recent rain could pose many problems, heavy rain during monsoon would wreak havoc if the channel is not desilted and encroachments along the water channel were not cleared. Another resident of Madakulam, N. Muthukumar, said that the issue has become persistent The wild growth of Prosopis juliflora (seemai karuvelam) trees along the banks of the Madakulam kanmai should also be removed, he said.

The residents said that despite repeated complaints, no action has been taken by the authorities. The authorities have closed the complaints raised by the residents, they said.

However, the authorities denied that the water channel had been encroached upon. The issue was being looked into and it was discussed with the Collector. Appropriate steps would be taken to ensure that the obstructions are removed and the water from Madakulam kanmai reached the Kiruthumal river. Works to this effect would start soon, the authorities said.