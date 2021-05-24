Mad rush at shops on the eve of intense lockdown

People rush to markets and stock up on grocery goods and vegetables despite a steep hike in prices

Chaotic scenes prevailed at markets and shops in Madurai on Sunday as people scrambled to stock up vegetables, fruits, groceries and other products ahead of the imposition of intense lockdown from Monday morning.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced that all shops, including provision stores and grocery shops, would be shut from May 24. Hence the government had allowed all standalone shops, except malls, to function till 9 p.m. on Sunday.

As a result, residents crowded vegetable and meat markets from Sunday morning. Mohamed Najumudeen, a resident of Nelpettai, said customers thronged Nelpettai meat and fish market with poor compliance to mask usage and physical distancing norms. “There was hardly any space inside the market. It would have been better had the shops been segregated and ordered to function across the city,” he said.

The vegetable market at Mattuthavani was also heavily crowded on Sunday morning. The prices of vegetables sky-rocketed. President of Central Market Wholesale Vegetable Vendors Association P.S. Murugan said that a kilogram of tomato, which was earlier sold at ₹10, was sold as high as ₹50 on Sunday. “All the vegetables were sold at at least three times higher than the previous rates,” he added.

Big textile showrooms in the core city area were also crowded with customers. Nitesh Kothari, a wholesale trader, said people wanted to complete their wedding shopping as they were unsure when the textile showrooms would open again.

K. Jeyaprakash, a resident, said the crowding in shops and markets on Sunday would have a disastrous result as it would lead to rapid spread of coronavirus infections.

“East Veli, East Masi and East Marret streets wore a bustling look, as seen on Deepavali eve,” said K. Rahman, a businessman.

“Vehicular traffic was so high that traffic jam was witnessed on Albert Victor bridge. It took five minutes to cross Yanaikkal junction,” said K. Balachandar of Gomathipuram. “Though the government has announced that vegetables and fruits will be sold through mobile vendors during the lockdown, people were thronging markets, despite the high prices of vegetables,” he said.

Mutton stalls in Gomathipuram had increased the price of meat from ₹900 a kg to ₹1,200 following the high demand.