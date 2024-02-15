Maanjolai visit norms simplified

February 15, 2024 09:43 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI:

The Kalakkad – Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve has simplified the norms for visiting the scenic, salubrious and refreshingly cool Maanjolai tea estates above the Manimuthar Falls in the Western Ghats.

In a statement, Deputy Director of Kalakkad – Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve’s Ambasamudram Division, Ilaiyaraja said visitors going to Maanjolai in four-wheelers can get permission from the Forest Guard at Manimuthar Check-Post hereafter instead of getting permission from the Deputy Director, KMTR, Ambasamudram or the Office of the Forest Range Officer concerned. Going to Maanjolai in bikes, van and open vehicles will not be allowed.

Permission will be given everyday on ‘first come first served’ basis for the first ten vehicles coming to the Manimuthar Check-Post at 8 a.m. and the vehicles should come out of the forest before 5 p.m. Vehicles failing to come out of the forest before 5 p.m. will be fined.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since the ghat road is not motorable, vehicles with better ground clearance alone will be allowed to go up. Inflammable materials, liquor, polythene bags, tobacco products etc. will not be allowed. Apart from the prescribed fee, registration certificate of the vehicle, insurance copy of the vehicle and the applicant’s Aadhar card copy should be submitted for getting permission at Manimuthar Check-Post.

The number of visitors travelling in the vehicles should not exceed the number of seats in the vehicle, Mr. Ilaiyaraaja said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.