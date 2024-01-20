‘Maamadurai’ show: MP willing to support similar event

January 20, 2024 11:51 pm | Updated 11:51 pm IST - MADURAI

Reminiscing about the ‘Maamadurai’ event that was conducted in 2013 in Madurai, Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan expressed his willingness to support a similar event. Everybody’s support was required, he said.

He was speaking at ‘Pathfinder’, an event organised by Young Indians of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Southern Region (Madurai Zone). He said that the 2013 event had showcased the culture, heritage and glory of Madurai.

He spoke about the importance of education and said that ₹ 130 crore worth education loan was distributed to candidates in Madurai for the year 2022-23. Awareness about the education loans was vital for ensuring students have access to higher education. Initiatives can include workshops, informational campaigns and partnerships with financial institutions to simplify the loan application process, he said.

Responding to the queries raised by the members of Young Indians, Mr. Venkatesan said that the construction of AIIMS in Madurai would commence soon. Steps would be taken to establish the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER) in Madurai, he said.

He said that Metro Rail in Madurai will help alleviate traffic congestion, improve connectivity and boost economic activities. Steps would be taken to boost the local economy and strategies may include infrastructure development, cultural events and marketing campaigns to attract domestic and international tourists. Young Indians Madurai Chapter Chair Faisal Ahamed welcomed the gathering.