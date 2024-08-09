GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Maa Madurai Vizha lights up Vaigai banks

Updated - August 09, 2024 09:28 pm IST

Published - August 09, 2024 09:27 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau
College students taking part in lighting of candles on the banks of river Vaigai during the Maa Madurai Vizha on Friday.

College students taking part in lighting of candles on the banks of river Vaigai during the Maa Madurai Vizha on Friday. | Photo Credit: ASHOK R

On the second day of Maa Madurai Vizha on Friday, public enjoyed a heritage walk, kite festival, carnival fun fair, among others that were organised as part of the celebrations.  

A heritage walk was organised in the morning at Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple and Yaanaimalai.  

The events organised by Dhan Foundation as part of the heritage walk at T. Malaipatti involved competition among students and village communities to educate the students on the importance of tradition and culture and get them involved in preserving and protecting the heritage. 

M. P. Vasimalai, Executive Director of Dhan Foundation, explained the importance of heritage and its purpose. He discussed the enabling model, emphasising the transfer of traditions from past generations to the younger ones. He also highlighted the significance of archaeology, reading, writing, and cultural practices. Additionally, he encouraged the colleges to form heritage clubs and adopt their surrounding villages and serve them. Lastly, he shared the health importance of the food system and food-based medicines. 

Next to this, various competitions for college students were organised under the title ‘Ayutha Ezhuthu.’ The Madurai quiz maniac caught the attention of many school and college students who eagerly enrolled their names.  

In the evening, college students along with public lit lamps along the banks of Vaigai river. The lamp lights under the setting sun were a visual treat to the public.  

