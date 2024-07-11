‘Maa Madurai Vizha’ from August 8

‘Maa Madurai Vizha’, scheduled to be held from August 8 to 11 here, is set to witness a number of activities for multiple stakeholders.

Mayor Indrani Pon Vasanth and Corporation Commissioner C. Dinesh Kumar said on Thursday that the four-day event would be held at Tamkum Grounds, Lakshmi Sundaram Hall, Mahatma School, MADITSSIA Hall, Vandiyur Lake and along the Vaigai.

The Young Indians (Yi), a part of the Confederation of Indian Industry, Dhan Foundation and other organisations would join hands in the festival, the objective of which was to celebrate the richness of the ancient city in different ways, the Mayor said.

The organisers said about one lakh square feet space on walls in the city would be adorned with relevant paintings by professional and amateur artists. A string of activities such as kite flying, cycling, folk dance and preparing traditional food items had been planned under various categories.

During the festival, space would be provided for business promotion too, they said.

