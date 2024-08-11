ADVERTISEMENT

Maa Madurai Vizha ends with a show of sound and colour

Published - August 11, 2024 10:52 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau

College students and folk artistes taking out a parade as part of the Maa Madurai Vizha on Sunday. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

The final day of Maa Madurai Vizha on Sunday started with a marathon and ended with a musical show. 

Madurai city witnessed people running in white and green tees early in the morning for the marathon event which had three categories – 3km and 5km, 10km and 21km. 

Tableaus of British Engineer Pennycuick, M.K. Gandhi and Thiruvalluvar representing the engineer’s contribution to the construction of Mullaperiyar dam, Mr. Gandhi’s decision to change his attire to loin cloth and the poets’ contribution to Tamil literature, were taken from Teppakulam to Tallakulam. 

To mark the end of the four-day event, crackers were burst.  

The rain, which poured in the evening, halted the events for a while, but they resumed once it stopped. The public who attended the events at Tamukkam grounds were of the view that the arrangements were not proper to accommodate the overwhelming crowd.  

As it was the last day, many people rushed to the venue, but inefficient crowd control spoiled the fun.  

