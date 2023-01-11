Luxury cruise liner visits Thoothukudi Port

January 11, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

International luxury cruise liner ‘MS Amera’ made her first call to VOC Port here on Wednesday with 698 passengers and 386 crew onboard.

Port Chairman T.K. Ramachandran and his colleagues gave the guests a traditional welcome with ‘nagaswaram’ and folk dance. Mr. Ramachandran and Captain Hubert Flohr exchanged commemorative plaques in a function at the berth.

The Bahamas-flagged vessel with a length of 204 meter and maximum air draft of 44.8 metres has 13 decks and 413 cabins with capacity to transport 835 guests. It is capable of cruising at a maximum speed of 20.5 Knots (38 km/h). The ship, operated by Bernhard Schulte Cruise Services, Germany, has three restaurants, show lounge, library, sports arena, beauty and wellness area and swimming pools.

The passengers were predominantly from Germany, Austria, Italy and Switzerland. In addition, five passengers, all Sri Lankan nationals, from Thoothukudi also embarked the ship as it left for Colombo in the evening.

While 70 tourists went to Tirunelveli to visit Holy Trinity CSI Cathedral and Swami Nellaiappar Temple, more than 200 tourists visited Lady of Snows Church here and other tourist places around Thoothukudi. They were assisted by Guides arranged by Ministry of Tourism.

Mr. Ramachandran said considering the various tourist attractions and idyllic destinations in south Tamil Nadu, the port was working with various cruise operators to increase cruise vessel calls.

The Vessel Agent JM Baxi thanked the Port Authorities and officials for ensuring a well co-ordinated and smooth disembarkation and embarkation of tourists and for safe handling of the cruise vessel, on par with international standards.

The ship that commenced its voyage from Nice in France on December 22 travelled through Malta, Egypt and Oman, reached Mumbai on January 8, Cochin on Tuesday before reaching Thoothukudi. It left VOC Port at 7 p.m. for Colombo on its eastward journey.

“‘MS Amera is on a 125-day world cruise , till April 26, covering 25 countries. Deputy Chairman of the Port Bimal Kumar Jha was present.