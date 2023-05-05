Luxury car with Jharkhand registration found abandoned in Rameswaram temple parking area

May 05, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - RAMESWARAM

Police broke open the glasses of a luxury car parked for over two days in the parking area belonging to the Ramanathaswamy Temple in JJ Nagar in Rameswaram on Friday.

The police seized about 160 kgs of ganja which were packed in 79 sachets, each weighing approximately 2 kgs.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that the vehicle was parked here around Wednesday by some people in the parking slot. Since it was raining, the exact identity was not known and the crowd was also thin in the area, a police officer said.

Another officer said that checks showed that the car was registered in Jharkhand and the name of the owner and the address suggested he was a resident of Andhra Pradesh.

The police have sent samples of the seized goods for testing to laboratory. CCTV footages and checks at a few toll fee collection plazas in the district were being screened.

The Rameswaram police have registered a case.