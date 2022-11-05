Lunar Eclipse: Palani temple to remain closed for seven hours on November 8

ADVERTISEMENT

On account of total Lunar Eclipse on November 8, Sri Dhandayuthapani Swamy Temple in Palani will remain closed for about seven hours. The eclipse will occur between 5.47 p.m. and 6.26 p.m. The temple will be closed by 12 noon, while entry of devotees via the steps, winch and rope car will be stopped by 11.30 a.m., After performance of samrakshana puja, the temple will be re-opened after 7 p.m. for devotees, Joint Commissioner N. Natarajan has said in a press statement.