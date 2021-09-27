Lukewarm response to bandh call in three districts

Kanniyakumari was an exception with 70% of the shops downing shutters

Condemning the farm laws and expressing their solidarity with farmers indefinitely protesting against the new Acts, DMK and its allies on monday staged road roko at four places in Tirunelveli district.

Police arrested 150 people and released them in the evening.

In the road roko held in front of the office of General Manager of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited at Vannarpet, police arrested 50 people including DMK-backed Thozhilalar Munnetra Sangam president S. Dharman, S. Kasi Viswanathan of AITUC, Mohan of CITU and P. Perumbadaiyar of Thamizhaga Vivasayigal Sangam.

Similar protests were organised at Valliyoor, Kalakkad and Ambasamudram, where they detained 100 protestors.

In Tenkasi district, DMK and its allies organised demonstrations at Courtallam, Tenkasi and Sankarankovil.

In Thoothukudi, 829 protestors, including 203 women, were detained during a road roko on VOC Road, at New Colony and in front of Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation godown in SIPCOT Industrial Complex, Sattankulam, Tiruchendur, Eral, Kadambur and Srivaikundam.

Though the nationwide protest was called by the Opposition parties was organised against inflation and sale of public sector undertakings to private firms, all business establishments functioned as usual in the three districts.

However, the bandh call evoked reasonable response in Kanniyakumari where road roko was organised in 13 places and more than 70% of the shops in various parts of the district remained closed.

The road roko was conducted in Nagercoil, Thuckalay, Kottaram, Thingal Nagar, Rajakkalmangalam, Kulasekaram, Kollancode, Karungal, Kaliyal, Melpuram, Arumanai and Marthandam, and police arrested more than 900 protestors, who were released later.

While buses were operated as usual, only a small number of autorickshaws could be seen on the roads.