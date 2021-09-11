Lucky draw for public taking COVID-19 vaccine shots

The officials in Natham Town Panchayat in Dindigul district have announced a lucky draw for the public taking vaccine shots for COVID-19 virus on Sunday.

The State government has planned a mega-campaign across Tamil Nadu on September 12 and targeted to inoculate 25 lakh people.

All the district administrations Corporations, Municipalties and Town Panchayats and others have identified centres in their respective jurisdiction.

In a bid to woo the maximum number of people to get benefited through the special camps, the officials here in Natham have announced “attractive” gifts for 53 people.

Disclosing the first prize, Executive Officer Saravanakumar told reporters on Saturday that they would give an Android mobile phone as first prize, an electric oven (second prize) and a mobile gadget with which a person can test his sugar level as third prize. Fifty others will get consolation gifts

The public can walk in with their Aadhar card to any of the anganwadi centres in the town panchayat including Kovilpatti East Anganwadi, Pappapatti Anganwadi and Mariamman Kovil Street Anganwadi among others from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The officials had recently said that they have sufficient stock of the vaccine. Depending on the turnout, the vaccines would be moved to the centres at the shortest time possible. “We have taken all precautions to ensure that there would be no overcrowding at any of the centres. On an average, a minimum of 200 people can get inoculated at each centre,” they added.