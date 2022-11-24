Lucky draw for book lovers

November 24, 2022 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST

Virudhunagar

A lucky draw has been announced for book lovers who buy books at the first book fair from Thursday onwards. In a statement, Collector J. Meghanath Reddy said that those who buy books for a minimum of Rs. 200 would be eligible to participate in the luck draw of the day. First prize for the winner would get Rs. 10,000. The other prizes are Rs. 6,000 and Rs. 4000. Special guests who participate in the programmes organised every evening at the book fair would hand over the cash prize to the winners. The book fair will conclude on November 27.