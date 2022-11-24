  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Lucky draw for book lovers

November 24, 2022 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Virudhunagar

A lucky draw has been announced for book lovers who buy books at the first book fair from Thursday onwards. In a statement, Collector J. Meghanath Reddy said that those who buy books for a minimum of Rs. 200 would be eligible to participate in the luck draw of the day. First prize for the winner would get Rs. 10,000. The other prizes are Rs. 6,000 and Rs. 4000. Special guests who participate in the programmes organised every evening at the book fair would hand over the cash prize to the winners. The book fair will conclude on November 27.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.