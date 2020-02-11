LPG delivery men seek disbursal of better pay, insurance cover

Workers from Tamil Nadu LPG Cylinder Delivery Mans’ Union submitted a petition to Collector T.G. Vinay here on Monday, seeking disbursal of benefits, including contribution to provident fund (PF) and Employees' State Insurance (ESI), here on Monday.

Speaking to media persons, the union’s State president R. Ganesh said that the government-owned Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) had asked customers not to pay tips to the delivery persons.

“Considering our poor working conditions and the physical strain on all our employees, the minimum one can do is pay us a meagre tips. We have no other benefits, including insurance cover. There were instances when our workers injured themselves when cylinders had fallen on their hands and legs. With no medical cover, they have to bear the hospital expenses themselves,” he said.

Their salary ranges between ₹500 and ₹5,000. Though each worker was supposed to receive ₹27 for the delivery of every cylinder, Mr. Ganesh alleged that the payment directly goes to his employer.

“With the advent of online transactions, we barely know how much we are missing. Only during delivery do we realise that we have been robbed. It is both concerning and frightening that both corporates and gas agency workers treat us like we are mules. This needs to change,” he said.

He said the workers must either be paid better salaries or allowed to receive tips.

He added that a State-level meeting will be conducted on February 23 and March 23 to discuss on conducting a State-wide strike