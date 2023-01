LPG consumers’ grievance redress meeting on January 31

January 25, 2023 06:20 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - MADURAI

A grievance redress meeting for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) consumers will be held at 4 p.m. on January 31 at the Collectorate. The meeting, organised by the Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Department, would be chaired by District Revenue Officer, said a press release. Representatives of oil companies, petrol pump owners’ associations and gas agencies, besides officials would be present at the meeting. ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.