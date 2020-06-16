Low pressures, storms saved coral reefs: study

Cyclones Amphan and Nisarga that unleashed destruction in eastern and western India have saved the Gulf of Mannar corals from mass bleaching as windstorms along with two low pressures have significantly lowered seawater temperature in summer, a recent underwater study conducted by a team of experts showl.

The Gulf of Mannar (GoM), spread around 21 islands, suffers significant damage caused by livelihood-linked human threats and climate change. The islands and the reef areas collectively constitute the Gulf of Mannar Marine National Park (GMMNP). Corals in the GoM usually bleach in summer if the water temperature surpasses 30˚C, but they recover when it drops in August.

Under the advice of A.S. Marimuthu, Wildlife Warden, GMMNP, a comprehensive underwater assessment was jointly carried out by Reef Research Team of Suganthi Devadason Marine Research Institute (SDMRI), Thoothukudi, and Tamil Nadu Forest Department to measure the prevalence of coral bleaching in the GoM from April to June.

Eleven islands — Krusadai, Manoli, Hare, Valai, Thalaiyari, Poovarasanpatti, Puluvinichalli, Vilanguchalli, Kariyachalli, Koswari and Vaan Islands — representing the three island groups were assessed.

“As the water temperature level reached 31.8˚ C in April, partial coral bleaching [less than 5%] was observed. The high temperature levels persisted till May [the highest level being 31.9˚ C], when widespread bleaching was witnessed,” says J.K. Patterson Edward, Director, SDMRI, who headed the assessment.

“Average bleaching prevalence this summer is 28.20%. Shallow areas [0.5 and 2m deep] have a bleaching prevalence of 21.20%, while deep regions [2 and 6m] have only 7%,” he says.

Thoothukudi group islands have the highest bleaching prevalence (30.80%), followed by Mandapam and Keelakarai groups. In Thoothukudi group, Koswari island has the highest bleaching prevalence (38.40%), followed by Vaan (34.80%) and Kariyachalli (34.70%).

“Montipora is the most affected genus (29.27%) of the 18 coral genera, followed by Porites (27.79%) and Acropora (14.60%),” Mr. Patterson says.

The brief coral bleaching event is almost over, and corals have already started recovering. “The water temperature dropped [28.6˚ C] in early June, which has helped corals restore their zooxanthellae. It is expected that the bleached corals will completely recover by July-end without facing any mortality, provided the present climatic condition continues,” he adds.

Reduction in sewage inflow, industrial and human activities and halt in fishing during the lockdown have also assisted in improvement of reef health, resulting in enhanced fish population and faster coral recovery.