Low-lying areas in Thoothukudi inundated as rain lashes southern districts

November 23, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

All four southern districts recorded decent rainfall after the northeast monsoon’s second spell became active on Wednesday night.

While places such as Tirunelveli, Palayamkottai, Nanguneri and adjoining areas experienced moderate rain, the northwestern parts of Tirunelveli district experienced downpour on Wednesday night. Irrigation tanks in Mela Ilanthaikulam, Karumbanooththu, Moovirunthaali, South Achchampatti and Usilankulam are now overflowing. A low-lying bridge at Thevarkulam – Kayathar was submerged and affected vehicular traffic.

“Six houses were partly damaged and the affected families have been shifted to safety,” said t Collector K.P. Karthikeyan.

Rainfall in the district (in mm): Papanasam 24, Servalar 16, Manimuthar 39, Maanjolai 19, Kaakkaachi 20, Naalumukku 10, Ooththu 12, Nambiyar 18, Kodumudiyar 21, Ambasamudram – 41, Cheranmahadevi 34, Nanguneri 7, Kalakkad 18, Moolaikkaraipatti 50, Palayamkottai 21 and Tirunelveli 21.

Thoothukudi

Rainwater stagnated at several parts of Thoothukudi. Corporation personnel drained the water at Lourdhammalpuram, State Bank Colony, Karunanidhi Nagar, Palpandi Nagar, Rajiv Nagar and the surrounding areas. Since rainwater submerged the railway track in Keezhur and the signal became poor, Mysore Express Train had to be stopped at Second Gate for a while.

Mayor P. Jegan and Minister for Social Welfare P. Geetha Jeevan visited a few places where rainwater was stagnating.

Following downpour in Kayathar area, the irrigation tank at Usilankulam breached. Consequently, maize, black gram and green gram cultivated on 400 acres at Usilankulam, Periyasamypuram and adjoining areas were inundated.

Rainfall in the district (in mm): Kayalpattinam 103, Thoothukudi 30, Srivaikundam 18, Tiruchendur 88, Kulasekarapattinam 63, Sattankulam 14, Kovilpatti 53, Kazhugumalai 87, Kayathar 31, Kadambur 47, Ettaiyapuram 43, Vilathikulam 83, Kadalgudi 28, Vaipaar 39, Soorangudi 21, Ottapidaaram 52, Vedanaththam 10 and Keezha Arasadi 35.

Tenkasi

Since one of the three openings below the bridge near Karisalkudiyiruppu in Tenkasi district intersection remained plugged with waste and debris, the gushing rainwater entered the cultivable lands nearby.

In Kadayanallur, rainwater entered Madina Nagar from Seevalan Channel as the channel had been stuffed with waterweeds and branches of trees. Later the blockage was removed.

Rainfall in the district (in mm): Aayikudi 131, Karuppanadhi dam 110, Sankarankoil 72, Shencottai 62, Sivagiri 53, Tenkasi and Gundar dam 50 each, Adavinainar dam 35, Ramanadhi dam 24, Gadana dam 10.

Kanniyakumari

Catchment areas of all reservoirs and places close to Western Ghats experienced good rain. Consequently, quantum of water being released from the dams was increased and Gothaiyar, Kuzhithurai, Valliyaar and Paraliyaar rivers are swelling. Bathing in Thirparappu Falls has been banned for the fourth day on Thursday.

Rainfall in the district (in mm): Bhoothapandi 60, Chittar I 67, Kaliyal 50, Kannimar 42, Kottaaram 48, Kuzhithurai 41, Mayiladi 62, Nagercoil 63, Petchipaarai 47, Perunchani 46, Puthen dam 42, Chittar II 87, Surulacode 58, Thuckalay 122, Colachel 18, Eraniel 34, Balamore 22, Mambazhathuraiyar dam 96, Thirparappu 53, Aralvaimozhi 17, Kozhiporevilai 132, Adaiyamadai 63, Kurunthancode 66, Mullankinaavilai 67, Aanaikidangu 95 and Mukkadal dam 47.

Following incessant overnight drizzle and heavy downpour forecast, Collectors of Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Kanniyakumari and Tenkasi had declared holiday for all schools on Thursday.

