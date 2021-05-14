Low-key Ramzan celebration this year too

Madurai

It was a low-key Eid-Ul-Fitr celebration in Madurai district on Friday for the second consecutive year as Muslims marked the culmination of the 30-day fasting during the month of Ramzan by offering thanksgiving prayers at home.

With the rapid spread of COVID-19 and the imposition of complete lockdown to curtail the spread, people offered prayers at their respective houses.

Government Kazi of Madurai A. Syed Khaja Mueenudeen said volunteers donated food and clothes to the needy. But the prayers were limited to the households due to COVID-19 pandemic.

People also did not choose to celebrate the festival in a grand manner as they were already affected financially due to the impact of the COVID-19 lockdown that was imposed last year. They hoped and prayed for the situation to return to normal.

S. A. Liyakath Ali of Anna Nagar said they all prayed for the COVID-19 pandemic to end as part of their Ramzan celebrations. “It is disheartening that the coronavirus has claimed so many lives. So we prayed for the situation to return to normality,” he said.