Low cost sanitiser ready

TIRUNELVELI

19 March 2020 21:32 IST

Doctors of Upgraded Govt. PHC have prepared the sanitiser

As sanitisers are sold at a premium in view of heavy demand, a team of doctors of Department of Public Health has prepared a low-cost sanitiser, which was released by Collector Shilpa Prabhakar Satish on Wednesday.

Doctors of Upgraded Government Primary Health Centre at Panagudi near Valliyoor have prepared the sanitiser under the supervision of qualified pharmacists.

“Since washing hands frequently is the mantra to get guarded from COVID-19, a low-cost hand sanitiser has been prepared. We’ve trained self-help group women to prepare this sanitiser on large scale, which will be supplied to all primary health centres soon. Those who want to buy it may contact Project Director, Mahalir Thittam,” she said. She said women SHG members, who have been trained in preparing masks, have started producing the covering also, which will be available with the Project Director.

She urged the public to come to government hospital immediately if they are suffering from cold, cough and fever for getting the right and early diagnosis and appropriate treatment by qualified physicians.

Joint Director of Health Services Krishnan, Medical Officer, Valliyoor circle, Kolappan, Medical Officer, Panagudi, Dev, and pharmacists Varadharajan and Godwin were present.

Meanwhile, the public have asked officials to raid pharmacies where surgical masks are being sold at ₹ 25 a piece.

Owner of a pharmacy said they were getting masks from a Chennai-based agency.

“We don’t stock masks and sanitiser in huge quantity as people don’t buy them everyday. When the demand increased, small number of masks and sanitiser bottles were sold quickly. The agency is sending masks and sanitizer at a premium. The price of mask worth ₹ 3 a piece has been increased to ₹ 20 and we’re forced to sell it at ₹ 25 a piece,” he said.

Nagercoil

People should cooperate with the district administration in containing the COVID-19 threat, Collector Prashant M. Wadnere said.

Speaking to reporters here on Thursday, he said the district administration had taken measures to check commuters coming from Kerala and those returning from abroad, disinfect buses and trains and create awareness of COVID-19. The public may contact the control room via 1077, 104, 104-011-23978046, 94443 40496 or 87544 48477 to get information about COVID – 19 and file their complaints.

Awareness pamphlets are being distributed to the public even as hoteliers had been instructed not to accept reservations for rooms from foreigners. Weekly grievance meetings and mass contact programmes have been suspended.