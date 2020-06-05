Madurai

Lovelorn young man gives tense moments to police near Madurai

The man climbed up a cell phone tower on Thursday, and threatened to commit suicide if he was not united with the girl he loved

Tirumangalam Town police had a tough time on Thursday, with an electrician, P. Prasanth (26), who climbed up a cell phone tower and threatened to commit suicide if he was not united with a girl he had been in love with for two years.

The man climbed up the tower at around 11 a.m. and did not come down till 8.30 p.m.

With a can of petrol in his hand, he threatened the police and the Fire and Rescue Services personnel who tried to bring him down. At one point in time, he even poured the petrol on two Fire and Rescue Services personnel, who had to retreat immediately.

Only after revenue officials pacified him saying everything could be sorted out at the police station, did he come down.

The police have booked him for trespass, attempt to commit suicide, preventing government officials from discharging their duty and for criminal intimidation, based on a complaint from the local village administration officer.

He was sent to judicial custody.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.

