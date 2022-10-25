Madurai

Lottery tickets seized, two arrested in Dindigul district

Two persons were arrested on the charge of possessing Kerala State lottery tickets near Lorrypettai on Dindigul-Palani Road on Tuesday morning.

Dindigul Town West police identified the accused as K. Arivazhagan (27) and A. Manibharathi (24). The police seized 299 lottery tickets worth ₹27,433 along with ₹14,100 from them.

The accused were booked under Section 7(3) of The Lotteries (Regulation) Act, 1998. They were remanded in judicial custody. The police are on the lookout for another accused, R. Kannan (37) of Sennamanaickenpatti.


