January 30, 2023 10:09 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST - DINDIGUL

S. Mohammed Abutahir, 39, was arrested on charges of possessing banned lottery tickets in Begampur on Monday morning.

Acting on a tip-off, Dindigul Town South police conducted raids at the residence of Mohammed and seized 660 Kerala State lottery tickets and ₹45,000 in cash from him

A case was registered and the accused was remanded in judicial custody.