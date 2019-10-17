Handicrafts galore at ‘Madurai Utsav’

Handicrafts from across the State are on display at Madurai Utsav, a craft exhibition which began at Madurai District Tiny and Small Scale Industries Association (MADITSSIA) Auditorium here on Monday.

The exhibition has 20 stalls where products of 40 artisans from Madurai, Sivaganga, Virudhunagar, Dindigul, Theni, Tiruchi, Delhi and Bihar are on display.

S. Rajagopal, Chairman and Managing Director of Small Industries Product Promotion Organisation (SIPPO), the organisers of the exhibition, said, “People are interested in novel products and discerning buyers never bargain with the artisans.”

There are jute bags, paper-quilled jewellery, handloom saris, terracotta lamps, bedspreads and doormats on display.

Kandangi cotton saris from Karaikudi is a major attraction among the visitors.

“There are lots to choose from and the prices are not that high,” said P.N. Latha Mai, a resident of Teppakulam and a regular at craft exhibitions.

Gunavathy Chandrasekaran from Sivakasi has kept on display a range of paper-quilled jewellery, frames, clocks and art products. “Since paper-quilled products are reasonably priced, people buy them for gifting,” she said.

The exhibition will be open between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. till October 20.

Earlier, General Manager of District Industries Centre M. Ramalingam and Chief Executive Officer of NABARD- MABIF P. Sivakumar inaugurated the handicrafts exhibition.