ADVERTISEMENT

Lost data of unorganised sector workers welfare board should be retrieved: Dindigul MP

Published - July 16, 2024 09:22 pm IST - Dindigul:

The Hindu Bureau

Construction workers stage a demonstration led by Dindigul M.P. R. Sachithanantham, in front of the Collectorate in Dindigul on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: G. KARTHIKEYAN

Asking the State Government to expeditiously retrieve all the data with regard to registration of members in the Unorganised Sector Workers Welfare Board, Dindigul MP, R. Sachidanandam, said that even till the works were completed, distribution of all the benefits meant for the members should not be delayed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Participating in a protest organised by CITU here on Tuesday, Mr. Sanchidanandam said that the officials have claimed that all the data of membership registration through online mode had got erased from the central data base of the welfare board.

“It is very much possible to restore them. While the works should be taken up fast, the officials should ensure that all applications seeking assistance under the welfare board from the members should be processed immediately,” he said. The MP said that all the benefits given to members of all the welfare boards should be uniform.

ADVERTISEMENT

The pension should be increased from ₹ 1,000 to ₹3,000 a month.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

CITU district president, K.R. Ganesan, said data of lakhs of members have got erased from the database of the welfare board.

He said that the functioning of the welfare board was messed up and it should be set right at the earliest.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US