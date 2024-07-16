GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lost data of unorganised sector workers welfare board should be retrieved: Dindigul MP

Published - July 16, 2024 09:22 pm IST - Dindigul:

The Hindu Bureau
Construction workers stage a demonstration led by Dindigul M.P. R. Sachithanantham, in front of the Collectorate in Dindigul on Tuesday.

Construction workers stage a demonstration led by Dindigul M.P. R. Sachithanantham, in front of the Collectorate in Dindigul on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: G. KARTHIKEYAN

Asking the State Government to expeditiously retrieve all the data with regard to registration of members in the Unorganised Sector Workers Welfare Board, Dindigul MP, R. Sachidanandam, said that even till the works were completed, distribution of all the benefits meant for the members should not be delayed.

Participating in a protest organised by CITU here on Tuesday, Mr. Sanchidanandam said that the officials have claimed that all the data of membership registration through online mode had got erased from the central data base of the welfare board.

“It is very much possible to restore them. While the works should be taken up fast, the officials should ensure that all applications seeking assistance under the welfare board from the members should be processed immediately,” he said. The MP said that all the benefits given to members of all the welfare boards should be uniform.

The pension should be increased from ₹ 1,000 to ₹3,000 a month.

CITU district president, K.R. Ganesan, said data of lakhs of members have got erased from the database of the welfare board.

He said that the functioning of the welfare board was messed up and it should be set right at the earliest.

