Twenty mobile phones that were lost and found by the police were restored to the owners at Aruppukottai on Tuesday.

Assistant Superintendent of Police S. Madhivanan handed over the mobile phones which went missing over a period of time under the jurisdiction of Aruppukottai Town police station limits.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.