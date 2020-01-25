Loss of life in road accidents ruins fortunes of families: SP

MADURAI

Despite a laborious effort by Madurai district police that brought down the number of deaths caused by road accidents by 15%, as many as 282 lives were snuffed out in as many as 1,694 accidents reported in 2019, said Madurai Superintendent of Police N. Manivannan.

Addressing a meeting organised by the rural district police for eye-screening of auto drivers from various rural areas here on Saturday, Mr. Manivannan said that every life lost in a road accident had the potential to ruin the fortunes of an entire family.

“Though the police enforced road rules by imposing fines, the accidents and the fatality would not reduce if road users were not going to scrupulously follow road rules,” he said.

A total of 282 lives were lost in road accidents in 2019 as against 330 in the previous years. Enforcement also led to reduction in the number of road accidents from 1,777 in 2018 to 1,694 in 2019, he said

He added that lives of at least 50% of the road accident victims were saved because they were wearing helmets.

“A negligent attitude that leads to not wearing helmet thinking that someone is going only for a short ride, has the potential to take out his/her life,” he warned.

He said besides following the traffic rules, if people avoid drunken drive, usage of cellphone while riding/driving, wearing helmets and seatbelts will go a long way in ensuring safety of road users, he said.

The SP advised auto drivers that they should know that rash driving could kill someone.

“There is nothing more precious than life,” he said.

Scores of auto drivers were screened for their eyesight and given free spectacles in the camp organised jointly by Rotary Club of Madurai North and Subbamma Charitable Trust.

Additional Superintendent of Police Vanitha, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Tirumangalam), Vinothini, Rotary Club President D.N. Govardhan and Secretary B. Manojkumar were present.