Lorry with sugar sinks in well

TIRUNELVELI

A sugar-laden lorry sunk in a precariously closed roadside well when the vehicle was parked right on the closed well.

Police said lorry driver Balamurugan, 35, of Dindigul, who had brought 25 tonnes of sugar from Government Sugar Factory at Mohanur in Salem district in the lorry, had parked the sugar-laden vehicle on roadside near the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Godown in Thaazhaiyooththu. As he reached the destination around 3 a.m., he parked the vehicle there since unloading of goods would usually start only after 10 a.m.

When the rear portion of the lorry started sinking at the spot where it had been parked and he could not move the vehicle to safety, Mr. Balamurugan went inside the godown to bring the labourers to unload the sugar bags immediately.

“Even before I could return to the spot, the lorry with 25 tonnes of sugar had sunk in a precariously closed roadside well on which I had parked the lorry. Since the sand has become loose after recent rains, the sand caved in to swallow the lorry with sugar,” Mr. Balamurugan told the police who rushed to the spot to start the rescue operation.

Since water collected in the well had submerged the lorry completely, the police brought recovery vehicles to retrieve the lorry from the well after snapping power supply to the area. Moreover, traffic diversion was effected at this spot.