ADVERTISEMENT

Lorry seized with five tonnes of ration rice

September 20, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Civil Supplies CID police have seized five tonnes of ration rice as the consignment was being smuggled to Kerala.

 The police intercepted a mini lorry with Kerala registration number at Kaavalkinaru check-post on Wednesday and seized 5,000 kg ration rice packed in 125 bags, each weighing 40 kg. Besides seizing the vehicle, they also detained the driver, S. Unnikrishnan, 35, of Killikulam near Thiruvananthapuram.

 A hunt is on to arrest rice mill owner K. Bala of Pettai near Tirunelveli, Anwar of Thiruvananthapuram, Ranjit of Thadikkaarankonam in Kanniyakumari district and S. Samuel of Pettai.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US