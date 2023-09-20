HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Lorry seized with five tonnes of ration rice

September 20, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Civil Supplies CID police have seized five tonnes of ration rice as the consignment was being smuggled to Kerala.

 The police intercepted a mini lorry with Kerala registration number at Kaavalkinaru check-post on Wednesday and seized 5,000 kg ration rice packed in 125 bags, each weighing 40 kg. Besides seizing the vehicle, they also detained the driver, S. Unnikrishnan, 35, of Killikulam near Thiruvananthapuram.

 A hunt is on to arrest rice mill owner K. Bala of Pettai near Tirunelveli, Anwar of Thiruvananthapuram, Ranjit of Thadikkaarankonam in Kanniyakumari district and S. Samuel of Pettai.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.