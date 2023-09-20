Lorry seized with five tonnes of ration rice

September 20, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Civil Supplies CID police have seized five tonnes of ration rice as the consignment was being smuggled to Kerala.

The police intercepted a mini lorry with Kerala registration number at Kaavalkinaru check-post on Wednesday and seized 5,000 kg ration rice packed in 125 bags, each weighing 40 kg. Besides seizing the vehicle, they also detained the driver, S. Unnikrishnan, 35, of Killikulam near Thiruvananthapuram.

A hunt is on to arrest rice mill owner K. Bala of Pettai near Tirunelveli, Anwar of Thiruvananthapuram, Ranjit of Thadikkaarankonam in Kanniyakumari district and S. Samuel of Pettai.