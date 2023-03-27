ADVERTISEMENT

Lorry owners’ association to stage protest against toll fee hike

March 27, 2023 11:44 pm | Updated 11:44 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Madurai Lorry Owners’ Association has opposed to the upward revision of toll fee in 27 toll plazas in the State. its president C. Sathiah said that National Highways Authority of India has decided to increase the toll fee by 5% to 25% for all vehicles with effect from April 1.

“Already, NHAI has failed to remove seven toll plazas in the State and allowed them to continue to collect the toll even beyond the toll collection period,” Mr. Sathiah complained.

Similarly, according to rules, the annual increase in toll should not be implemented if the number of vehicles paying it had increased by 15% in the last one year. However, the NHAI is increasing the toll from April 1 despite not properly maintaining the restrooms meant for drivers.

As a mark of protesting the toll fee hike, the association members have planned to stage a demonstration near the NHAI toll plaza at Kappalur on April 1, he added.

