Lorry-omni bus collide near Theni; 2 killed, 6 injured

A lorry driver and an omni bus driver were killed in a road accident and six others suffered multiple injuries, when the two vehicles collided head-on at Upparpatti Vilakku near Veerapandi in Theni district on Friday.

Police said that the omni bus from Chennai was proceeding to Cumbum, while the lorry was carrying onions from Cumbum to Ramanathapuram.

At around 7.30 a.m., the two vehicles collided and the omni bus driver identified as Mariappan (29) of Hanumandanpatti near here died on the spot. The lorry driver identified as Durai of Arumbakkam, Chennai, died at the Government Medical College Hospital, Theni, shortly after admission.

Six others, including five passengers from the omni bus and one person who was travelling in the lorr, suffered multiple injuries. They have been admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital in Theni for treatment.

According to eyewitness accounts, the impact was severe that the front portion of both the vehicles were badly damaged.

The road accident resulted in a traffic block on the stretch for almost two hours. DSP Muthuraj was at the spot overseeing the rescue operation.

Vehicle users said that the police should take tangible steps to prevent accidents as the stretch was dangerous. Aggrieved vehicle users also blocked traffic for long hours leading to anxious moments as ambulances found it difficult to cross the location.

Veerapandi police have registered a case.