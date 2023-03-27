ADVERTISEMENT

Lorry laden with hydrogen cylinders overturns near Tirunelveli

March 27, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

The hydrogen cylinders being removed from the national highway and the overturned lorry near Palayamkottai in Tirunelveli district. | Photo Credit: A. SHAIKMOHIDEEN

Tension prevailed for three hours after a lorry carrying hydrogen cylinders overturned on the busy Tirunelveli – Kanniyakumari four-lane national highway on Monday afternoon.

 A lorry with around 100 hydrogen cylinders was proceeding to Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project (KKNPP) site from Puducherry. When the lorry was about to cross IRT Polytechnic on the national highway, the lorry capsized after hitting the median.

 On receiving information, a Fire and Rescue Services team rushed to the spot and safely removed the overturned lorry with the help of a crane as it was obstructing the smooth flow of vehicular traffic on the stretch. Moreover, they also sprayed hundreds of litres of water on the highly inflammable hydrogen cylinders strewn on the road and the median even as the diesel was profusely leaking from the capsized lorry.

 Since the fire and rescue services personnel did not have the equipment and expertise to remove the highly inflammable hydrogen cylinders from a lorry that met with an accident, men and material from KKNPP were rushed to the spot to carryout the operation. The fire and rescue services personnel continuously sprinkled water on the hydrogen cylinders until the KKNPP team arrived at the accident spot.

 After the experts reached the site around 6 p.m., the hydrogen cylinders were carefully removed and loaded in another vehicle to be taken to KKNPP, where the construction of four nuclear reactors, each with the capacity of 1,000 MWe, was under way.

