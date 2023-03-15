Lorry driver robbed at knifepoint near Dindigul

March 15, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - DINDIGUL

A lorry driver was robbed of ₹11.15 lakh by five unidentified persons at Kamatchipuram within Thadikombu police station limits in the small hours of Wednesday.

According to police, A. Balakrishnan, 50, of Ambasamudram and the attendant V. Sathishkumar, 29, of Dharmapuri district were going towards Hosur and possessed ₹11.15 lakh from the sale of tomatoes.

When they halted near a bus stand at Kamatchipuram around 3 a.m., five unidentified persons, who had apparently followed the lorry from Tenkasi, broke the glass pane of the lorry. Threatening Balakrishnan at knifepoint, the miscreants robbed him of ₹11.15 lakh and fled the scene.

Thadikombu police have registered a case and are on the lookout for the five miscreants.