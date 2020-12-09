Madurai

Lorry driver held under POCSO ACT

ANDIPATTI

A 35-year-old man from Andipatti was arrested on the charges of POCSO Act here on Wednesday. Police said that following a complaint from a 14-year-old girl’s parents that the accused had lured the victim and was found missing, a case was registered.

Investigations revealed that the man had gone to Tirupur and was arrested. He had lured the girl into marrying her, but allegedly indulged in sexual abuses. He claimed to be a lorry driver in Andipatti and when the girl had been to tuition, he became friends by giving her a mobile phone. After producing him before a Judicial Magistrate court, the accused was sent to jail. Further investigation is on.

