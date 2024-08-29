ADVERTISEMENT

Lorry driver gets 25 years imprisonment for sexually assaulting minor girl

Published - August 29, 2024 09:54 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

The Special Court for Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act Cases has awarded 25 years imprisonment to a lorry driver for kidnapping and sexually assaulting a teenage girl.

 According to prosecution, lorry driver Murugan, 34, of Ermaalpuram near Ambasamudram kidnapped a 17-year-old girl from a village under Munneerpallam police station limits and sexually assaulted her. Based on the complaint from the victim’s parents, the Munneerpallam police arrested Murugan.

 Special Court for POCSO Cases Judge Suresh Kumar awarded 5 years for kidnapping the girl and another 20 years imprisonment for sexually assaulting her. However, the sentence will run concurrently. The Judge also slapped a fine of Rs. 10,000 on him and directed the State Government to give a compensation of Rs. 3 lakh to the victim.

