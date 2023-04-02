ADVERTISEMENT

Lorry driver found dead; brother arrested in Thoothukudi district

April 02, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

The SIPCOT police arrested Muthuraj, 32, on charges of murdering his elder brother C. Nallathambi, 34, of Sillanatham East Street near Pudiyamputhur in Thoothukudi district on Sunday. Police said that Nallathambi had reportedly taken loans along with his brother, but not returned them. A dispute was on between the two brothers. On Saturday night, it is said that Nallathambi, along with a relative, and Muthuraj went in a car to an isolated location in Pandarampatti. During a conversation, a wordy altercation led to Muthuraj attacking Nallathambi with an iron rod in which he had suffered multiple injuries and died. The accused has been arrested.

