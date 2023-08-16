August 16, 2023 10:01 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

A lorry booking office owner was murdered here on Wednesday evening.

Police said four persons, who came to the lorry booking office of J. Sakthivel, 52, on Sankaraperi Road here on Wednesday evening around 6 p.m., lobbed country-made bombs at him. While two bombs went off violently, the third one did not explode.

Even though unhurt Sakthivel tried to escape from the spot, the foursome hacked him to death on the spot.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Thoothukudi, Sathyaraj and DSP, Thoothukudi Rural, Suresh, rushed to the spot and sent the body to Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem. They also collected the unexploded country-made bomb from the scene of crime for forensic analysis.

During investigation, Thoothukudi SIPCOT police found that Angusamy alias Eswaran was murdered in 2017 at Sankaraperi by Karuppasamy and four others. While Karuppasamy continued to live at Sankaraperi itself and was allegedly involved in a range of criminal activities, others left Thoothukudi to live somewhere else.

Against this backdrop, Angusamy’s relatives murdered Karuppasamy on January 28, 2023 and the police arrested Sakthivel and eight others for allegedly murdering Karuppasamy.

After being released on bail, Sakthivel did not come to his lorry booking office as he feared for his life. When he came to the office for the first time on Wednesday, Karuppasamy’s supporters murdered Sakthivel, the police said.

The SIPCOT police are on the lookout for four persons in connection with this murder.