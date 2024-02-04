Lorry booking office agent held for murder of worker in Thoothukudi

February 04, 2024 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Thillai Chidambaram alias Kutti (58) of Keezha Shanmugapuram was arrested on the charge of murder here on Sunday.

Police said that Premkumar (49) of Vetturanimadam in Kanniyakumari district was working with Thillai Chidambaram, who was running a lorry booking agency office on Thoothukudi-Madurai bypass road.

It is said that Premkumar had consumed liquor and come to the office on Saturday night, which Kutty had objected to. A feud snowballed into a war of words and when he was fast asleep in the office itself, Kutty had attacked him with a hammer in which Premkumar suffered bleeding injuries.

Immediately, he was rushed to hospital. The Thenbagam police registered a case of attempt to murder. However, when Premkumar died in the wee hours of Sunday, the police altered it as a murder case. Further investigation is on.

