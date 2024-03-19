ADVERTISEMENT

Lord Kallazhagar to enter Vaigai on April 23

March 19, 2024 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Lord Kallazhagar entering the Vaigai river as part of Chithirai festival in Madurai. | Photo Credit: File Photo

The Lord Kallazhagar would enter the Vaigai river on April 23 as part of the annual Chithirai festival, said Deputy Commissioner (HR&CE) L. Kalaivanan here on Tuesday.

According to a press release, the deity would leave for Madurai from the abode at the auspicious timing fixed between 6.10 p.m. and 6. 25 p.m. on April 21 from the Kondappa Naicker Mandapam.

The “ethir sevai” would be performed at Moondru Maavadi on April 22 and on the following day (April 23). The deity would enter the Vaigai river between 5.51 a.m. and 6.10 a.m.

From there, the Lord would head to the Veeraraghava Perumal in Vandiyur. After an overnight halt, the deity would leave for Ramarayar Mandapam (RR Mandapam) where “Dasavatharam” would be staged on April 24 night.

The deity would leave on April 25 to the Ramanathapuram Mannar Sethupathi Mandapam where “Poo Pallakku” would be performed and would head back to the abode - Alagarkoil hills on April 26 and arrive at the temple on April 27.

Marking the commencement of the festival, special pujas would be performed at Alagarkoil on April 19 and 20. The authorities, including Board of Trustees Chairman VR Venkatachalam, and its members A. Pandiarajan, A. Senthil Kumar, R. Ravikumar and P. Meenakshi, and other senior officials held a review meeting, the release added.

