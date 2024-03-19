GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Lord Kallazhagar to enter Vaigai on April 23

March 19, 2024 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
Lord Kallazhagar entering the Vaigai river as part of Chithirai festival in Madurai.

Lord Kallazhagar entering the Vaigai river as part of Chithirai festival in Madurai. | Photo Credit: File Photo

The Lord Kallazhagar would enter the Vaigai river on April 23 as part of the annual Chithirai festival, said Deputy Commissioner (HR&CE) L. Kalaivanan here on Tuesday.

According to a press release, the deity would leave for Madurai from the abode at the auspicious timing fixed between 6.10 p.m. and 6. 25 p.m. on April 21 from the Kondappa Naicker Mandapam.

The “ethir sevai” would be performed at Moondru Maavadi on April 22 and on the following day (April 23). The deity would enter the Vaigai river between 5.51 a.m. and 6.10 a.m.

From there, the Lord would head to the Veeraraghava Perumal in Vandiyur. After an overnight halt, the deity would leave for Ramarayar Mandapam (RR Mandapam) where “Dasavatharam” would be staged on April 24 night.

The deity would leave on April 25 to the Ramanathapuram Mannar Sethupathi Mandapam where “Poo Pallakku” would be performed and would head back to the abode - Alagarkoil hills on April 26 and arrive at the temple on April 27.

Marking the commencement of the festival, special pujas would be performed at Alagarkoil on April 19 and 20. The authorities, including Board of Trustees Chairman VR Venkatachalam, and its members A. Pandiarajan, A. Senthil Kumar, R. Ravikumar and P. Meenakshi, and other senior officials held a review meeting, the release added.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.