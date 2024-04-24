Lord Kallazhagar redeems curse of Mandooga Maharishi

April 24, 2024 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - MADURAI

Thousands of devotees witnessed Lord Kallazhagar redeeming Suthapas rishi, popularly known by the name Mandooga (frog) Maharishi, at Thenur Mandapam from his curse to save the frog (rishi) from falling prey to the cranes waiting there to eat it. Symbolising this, two cranes were freed from there.

On Wednesday, which is the sixth day of Kallazhagar Chithirai festival, Lord Kallazhagar, who entered the Vaigai on Tuesday, reached the Thenur Mandapam on Sesha Vahanam after an overnight stay at Veeraraghava Perumal Temple at Vandiyur.

According to legend, Suthapas ignored Sage Dhoorvasar’s presence while bathing in Noopura Gangai atop Alagarkoil. An enraged Dhoorvasar cursed him to be a frog who would be redeemed only when Lord Kallazhagar visited the Vaigai.

The redemption which took place on the bank of Vaigai river at Thenur Mandapam was followed by Lord Kallazhagar on Garuda Vahanam making his rounds from Vandiyur to Anna Nagar, and reaching Ramarayar Mandapam at 10.30 p.m. There, the 10 avatars of Vishnu - Matsya, Koorma, Varaha, Narasimha, Vamana, Parasurama, Rama, Balarama, Krishna and Kalki were on display.

About 1,500 police personnel were deployed for crowd control. Traffic diversions were in place in parts of Anna Nagar and Panagal Road for smooth procession.