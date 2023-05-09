ADVERTISEMENT

Lord Kallazhagar reaches His holy abode

May 09, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

On the penultimate day of the annual Chithirai festival of Sri Sundararaja Perumal Temple in Azhagarkoil, Lord Kallazhagar reached His holy abode on Tuesday morning.

After embarking on His return journey marking the annual visit to Madurai, the Lord mounted on a palanquin decorated with flowers was welcomed with religious fervour in several ‘mandagapadis’ enroute.

Due to light showers, the deity’s procession met with lags in a few places, and reached Maravar Mandapam by 1 a.m. against the scheduled arrival time of 10 p.m.

Making its move from there by 4 a.m., the procession stopped at Appan Thirupathi around 6 a.m. as is custom and reached the temple, via Kallandhiri, at 10.30 a.m. as per schedule.

The Lord was received by Sundaravalli Thaayar, the temple elephant who was in a festive attire for the occasion. Devotees sprinkled a large amount of flowers on the Lord, as He made His way into the temple premises.

Deputy Commissioner/Executive Officer of Sundararaja Perumal Temple M. Ramasamy said around 200 kg of flowers was distributed to the devotees for the purpose. Further, 21 pumpkins were smashed at the entrance near Pathinettam Padi Karuppanasamy temple in an attempt to ward off the evil eye, he added.

The Chithirai festival will conclude on Wednesday with ‘Utsava Shanthi’ performed to the deity.

