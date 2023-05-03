Lord Kallazhagar leaves for Madurai

May 03, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - MADURAI

Lord Kallazhagar, the presiding deity of Sundararaja Perumal Temple in Azhagarkoil, began his journey to Madurai as part of the Chithirai festival on Wednesday evening.

The deity was brought out of the sanctum sanctorum at around 5.30 p.m. on a golden palanquin carried by volunteers amid rain. Thousands of devotees had gathered on the premises of the temple to get a glimpse of Lord Kallazhagar as he embarked on his way to Madurai.

The devotees followed the deity on his way to Madurai as he exited the temple premises by 7 p.m.. The procession made halts at ‘mandagapadis’ in Poigaikaraipatti, Kallandhiri, Appan Tirupathi and Sundararajanpatti.

The procession would reach Moondrumaavadi at around 6 a.m. on Thursday morning for ‘Ethirsevai.’ The authorities said the procession would halt at 474 mandagapadis. Lord Kallazhagar will enter Vaigai river at around 6 a.m. on May 5. LED screens have been installed for devotees to watch the proceedings.

A large number of police personnel were deployed on the temple premises to manage the crowd. People distributed food and water bottles to devotees along the Azhagarkoil Road.