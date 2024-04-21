GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lord Kallazhagar leaves Azahagarkoil

April 21, 2024 10:10 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau
Lord Kallazhagar leaves Azhagarkoil for Madurai on Sunday.

Lord Kallazhagar leaves Azhagarkoil for Madurai on Sunday. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

Loads of people from urban and rural areas of Madurai and nearby districts descended on the foothills of Azahagarkoil to witness the enduring sight of Lord Kallazhagar emerging out of his sanctum sanctorum to begin his journey to Madurai as part of the Chithirai festival.  

Amid roaring crowds and blasts of firecrackers, Lord Kallazhagar, after receiving utharavu (order) from ‘18 Padi Karrupasamy,’ was carried out of the temple on a golden palanquin around 5:30 pm. 

Mesmerised devotees, dancing to drums, accompanied the deity carried on palanquins by volunteers.  

While it may be a yearly festival, people never feel that way. Bearing all kinds of looks, from neatly dressed to highly exhausted after a day-long walk, they could be seen walking towards the temple dancing and shouting to match the energy of the surroundings.  

Devotees, who had made a vow to the deity, adorned themselves as Lord Kallazhagar and carried flame torches, blessing and telling fortune to the people.  

The devotees followed the deity on his way to Madurai as he exited the temple premises by 7 pm. The procession made halts at ‘mandagapadis’ in Poigaikaraipatti, Kallandhiri, Appan Tirupathi and Sundararajanpatti. It would reach Moondrumaavadi around 6 a.m. on Monday for ‘Ethirsevai.’

Lord Kallazhagar will enter the Vaigai river early morning on Tuesday. LED screens have been installed for devotees to watch the proceedings. 

Residents living along the route distributed pocket foods, water bottles, butter milk and other items. 

Police personnel were deployed on the temple premises to manage the crowd. 

