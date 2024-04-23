Lord Kallazhagar enters Vaigai river as part of Chithirai festival in Madurai

April 23, 2024 07:42 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST

Thousands of devotees witnessed Lord Kallazhagar entering the Vaigai river as part of the Chithirai festival here on Tuesday.

Around 5.50 a.m., Lord Kallazhagar, draped in a green silk attire and mounted on a ‘golden horse,’ was carried from Sri Prassana Venkatachalapathy Temple in Tallakulam to Alwarpuram, the venue of the event. The Lord was received, as per custom, by Lord Veera Raghava Perumal on a ‘silver horse’.

The deity entered the Vaigai amid chants of ‘Govinda Govinda’ from devotees with the movie song ‘Vararu vararu Azhagar vararu,’ (Azhagar is coming) in the background.

Adorning the green attire that signifies prosperity to people and good yield to farmers, Lord Kallazhagar made three rounds around the makeshift mandapam, erected near the Albert Victor Bridge for the event, giving darshan to devotees.

From there, the deity moved to Rama Rayar Mandapam and reached there around 10.30 a.m., for the ‘theerthavari’ ritual, where thousands of devotees, as per the vow they have taken, dressed as Lord Kallazhagar and Pathinettam Padi Karuppu, sprayed water from bags made of goatskin on the deity to beat the sweltering heat.

After making pit stops at various ‘mandahapadis,’ the deity would finally reach the Vandiyur Veeraraghava Perumal Temple late at night.

Many camped on the riverbed as early as 2 a.m. on Tuesday at vantage points on the north and south banks of the river and many on Vaigai itself to witness the holy event.

Since Monday evening, the city has been filled with devotees, mainly in areas surrounding Goripalayam and Tallakulam that housed many who came with their families from various parts of the city and outside Madurai.

The narrative story of the festival starts when Lord Kallazhagar starts His journey from Azhagarkoil to attend the marriage of His sister, Goddess Meenakshi, but as the marriage stops before He reaches the destination, He is interrupted by Lord Veeraraghava Perumal, who informs Him that the marriage has already been solemnised. A dejected Lord Kallazhagar refuses to cross the Vaigai river and takes a different route.

It is said that historically the Saivite Meenakshi Amman Temple festival and the Vaishnavite Azhagar festival were two separate events celebrated before King Thirumalai Naicker clubbed them to boost harmony and Madurai’s economy, naming it Chithirai festival, many hundreds of years ago.

The deity would leave Veera Raghava Perumal in Sesha vahanam to Thenur Mandapam and proceed to Rama Rayar Mandapam late in the evening for the Dasavatharam enactment.

Later, the deity will leave Rama Rayar Mandapam to Ramanathapuram Mannar Sethupathi Mandapam in Tallakulam. Finally, Lord Kallazhagar, decorated on ‘Poo Pallakku”, would return to the abode via Appan Thirupathi on April 27.